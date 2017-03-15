March 15 Biffa Plc:

* Maiden full year results to be in line with expectations

* Underlying trading is consistent with our expectations at time of half year results in November

* Continues to make good progress in implementing its strategy to deliver revenue growth and margin expansion

* Underlying EBITDA and underlying operating profit are anticipated to be in line with our expectations for full year

* Net debt at year end is anticipated to be in line with our expectations

* Biffa remains well positioned to grow both organically and through acquisition