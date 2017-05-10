UPDATE 1-ProSiebenSat.1 sells online travel agency Etraveli to CVC
* Says to continue review of travel business (Adds further details on ProSieben travel business, 2018 targets)
May 10 Wasu Media Holding Co Ltd
* Says unit signs strategic agreement with Huawei Technologies on areas including smart city, cloud computing and data centre
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pyxjff
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says to continue review of travel business (Adds further details on ProSieben travel business, 2018 targets)
* TARGETEVERYONE HAS ESTABLISHED ITSELF THROUGH A LICENSING AND PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT IN PORTUGAL