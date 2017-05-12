May 12 Nikkei:
* Watami Co Ltd likely swung to a group net loss of roughly
2 billion yen ($17.6 million) in the year ended March 31 -
Nikkei
* Watami Co Ltd's pretax profit likely came to 700 million
yen or so, sales apparently declined to some 100 billion yen in
the year ended March 31 - Nikkei
* Watami Co Ltd's operating profit likely swung to roughly
200 million yen in the year ended March 31 from the previous
year's 290 million yen loss - Nikkei
* Watami's existing-store sales likely grew 3 percent in the
year ended March 31, current FY through March 2018 will likely
see it return to net profit - Nikkei
Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2r8QMDz)
Further company coverage: