BRIEF-Naim Indah Corp says Cheang Soon Siang retired as Executive Director
* Cheang Soon Siang retired as executive director
May 11 Watchstone Group Plc:
* Received further correspondence from firm of solicitors for Slater And Gordon stating intent to issue proceedings by end of May
* Denies any misrepresentation in strongest terms, remains satisfied that neither warranty claim nor misrepresentation claim have merit
* Letter states SGH intends to make claim for about £600m
* Letter states SGH intends to make claim for about £600m

* SGH intends to make claim on the basis that but for fraudulent misrepresentation it would not have entered into transaction at all
* Glu Mobile Inc says has entered into a multi-year agreement with WWE to develop mobile game