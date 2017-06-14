UPDATE 1-Friend of former S.Korea leader jailed for three years - Yonhap
* Friend of ousted leader S.Korea leader jailed for three years
June 14 Watchstone Group Plc:
* Served with high court proceedings issued by SGH for breach of warranty and/or fraudulent misrepresentation
* The high court proceedings issued by SGH was for a total amount of up to 637 mln pounds plus interest in damages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Friend of ousted leader S.Korea leader jailed for three years
BEIJING/DETROIT, June 22 Tesla Inc took a step closer toward establishing an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in China with its announcement on Thursday that it is in exploratory talks with the Shanghai municipal government.