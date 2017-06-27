UPDATE 5-Meal-kit maker Blue Apron goes public, demand underwhelms as Amazon looms
* Stock scheduled to debut on NYSE on Thursday (Adds IPO pricing, Breakingviews link)
June 27 Watchstone Group Plc:
* Board appointment
* Confirms that Stefan Borson, group general counsel & company secretary, will succeed him as group chief executive officer
* Intends to reduce size of its board as of January 2018
* Board to comprise non-executive chairman; CEO, finance director; and two further non-executive directors
* Two of current non-executive directors will resign at end of year and a further announcement will be made in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 28 Electric vehicle charging station maker ChargePoint Inc said on Wednesday it had secured $43 million in financing led by German engineering group Siemens AG, bringing to a close the U.S. company's latest funding round at $125 million.