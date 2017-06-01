BRIEF-Asia United Bank Corp clarifies on Business Mirror news article on June 22
* Refers to news article titled "AUB to expand consumer banking with more branches nationwide" in Business Mirror on June 22
June 1 Watkin Jones Plc:
* HY revenue at 133.7 million stg down 8.4 percent; gross profit up 23.8 percent at 29.1 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Refers to news article titled "AUB to expand consumer banking with more branches nationwide" in Business Mirror on June 22
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS SANDRA LIENHART AS THE NEW CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)