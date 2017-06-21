June 21 Watsco Inc:

* Watsco unit acquires 35% ownership of Russell Sigler Inc, a $650 million Western U.S. HVAC distributor

* Watsco unit acquires 35% ownership of Russell Sigler Inc, a $650 million Western U.S. HVAC distributor

* Watsco Inc - consideration for purchase was approximately $63.6 million paid in cash

* Watsco Inc - Watsco has exclusive rights to purchase ownership interests from current shareholders that may elect to sell in future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: