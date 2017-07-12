FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wattle Health Australia enters into conditional agreement
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 12, 2017 / 12:04 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Wattle Health Australia enters into conditional agreement

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Wattle Health Australia Ltd:

* Entered into a conditional agreement to acquire a 5 pct equity interest in Blend and Pack Pty Ltd together with Mason food

* WHA and Mason are in aggregate purchasing 80 pct of the fully diluted capital of B&P for $80 million

* At this time WHA anticipates that it will undertake a capital raise to fund cash requirements under the B&P acquisition.

* The total cash funding required for the proposed B&P acquisition, including transaction costs, is $5.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

