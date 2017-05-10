May 10 Wave Life Sciences Ltd

* Wave Life Sciences reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides business update

* Wave Life Sciences Ltd - two HD programs and DMD program remain on track to enter clinic in 2017

* Wave Life SciencesLtd - will announce our next three pipeline candidates later this year

* Wave Life Sciences Ltd - is on track to deliver six development programs by end of 2018

* Wave Life Sciences Ltd - research and development expenses were $14.7 million for Q1 of 2017 as compared to $4.7 million for same period in 2016

* Wave Life Sciences - expects cash, cash equivalents available as of March 31, 2017 will be sufficient to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure into mid-2019

* Wave Life Sciences Ltd - had cash and cash equivalents totaling $129.5 million as compared to $150.3 million as of december 31, 2016

* Wave Life Sciences Ltd qtrly revenue $676,000

* Wave Life Sciences Ltd qtrly net loss per share $0.89

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.77, revenue view $645000.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S