UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 20
June 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open.
May 10 Wave Life Sciences Ltd
* Wave Life Sciences reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides business update
* Wave Life Sciences Ltd - two HD programs and DMD program remain on track to enter clinic in 2017
* Wave Life SciencesLtd - will announce our next three pipeline candidates later this year
* Wave Life Sciences Ltd - is on track to deliver six development programs by end of 2018
* Wave Life Sciences Ltd - research and development expenses were $14.7 million for Q1 of 2017 as compared to $4.7 million for same period in 2016
* Wave Life Sciences - expects cash, cash equivalents available as of March 31, 2017 will be sufficient to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure into mid-2019
* Wave Life Sciences Ltd - had cash and cash equivalents totaling $129.5 million as compared to $150.3 million as of december 31, 2016
* Wave Life Sciences Ltd qtrly revenue $676,000
* Wave Life Sciences Ltd qtrly net loss per share $0.89
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.77, revenue view $645000.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Signed contract with Firstgroup, MTR to supply, maintain 750 Bombardier Aventra vehicles, for operation on South Western Franchise in UK