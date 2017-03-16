UPDATE 5-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage but many passengers still wait
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
March 16 Wave Life Sciences Ltd
* Wave Life Sciences reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results and provides business update
* Wave ended 2016 with $150.3 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $161.2 million as of December 31, 2015
* Expects capital resources available as of Dec. 31, 2016 will fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2019
* Says both WVE-120101 and WVE-120102 are expected to enter clinical trials in mid-2017
* Is on track to deliver six development programs by end of 2018
* Reported a net loss of $18.5 million in Q4 of 2016 compared to $7.1 million in Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 28 A union representing Canadian National Railway Co conductors said it plans to strike on Tuesday morning after the railroad announced new work rules in the midst of negotiations to replace a contract that expired last year.