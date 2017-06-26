BRIEF-Bajaj Finance seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs via private placement
* Seeks members' nod for issue of non-convertible debentures through private placement Source text: http://bit.ly/2thV3tJ Further company coverage:
June 26 (Reuters) -
* Waymo, the self-driving car unit of Alphabet, has reached an agreement for Avis Budget Group to manage its fleet of autonomous vehicles - Bloomberg
* Deal with Avis Budget Group is limited to Waymo's vehicles in Phoenix - Bloomberg Source text - bloom.bg/2tcx7Yb Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Seeks members' nod for issue of non-convertible debentures through private placement Source text: http://bit.ly/2thV3tJ Further company coverage:
* Says it expects H1 net profit to rise 1,214-1,264 percent y/y to 888.5-925.0 million yuan ($130.42-$135.78 million)