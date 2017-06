June 14 WAYSTREAM HOLDING AB (PUBL):

* MATS ÖBERG NEW CEO OF WAYSTREAM

* MATS ÖBERG REPLACES JOHNNY HEDLUND AS CEO

* MATS ÖBERG WILL START AS CEO ON 14 AUGUST

* SUSANNE TORRBACKA TO BE ACTING CEO UNTIL 14 AUGUST