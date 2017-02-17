BRIEF-Inevo April revenue up at SEK 4 million
* APRIL REVENUE SEK 4 MILLION VERSUS SEK 0.9 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 17 Waystream Holding AB (publ):
* Waystream wins two new deals with a total value of 3.8 million Swedish crowns ($430,000) Source text: bit.ly/2kEWXvl
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8645 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* APRIL REVENUE SEK 4 MILLION VERSUS SEK 0.9 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)