April 25 WCM Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz AG :

* Testified 2016 results show profitable growth and confirm preliminary numbers - dividend proposal of 0.10 euros per share

* First dividend of 0.10 euros for business year 2016 envisaged

* FFO I for 2017 between 23.0 million and 24.0 million euros projected including recently closed transactions

* Plans to continue with its portfolio expansion in 2017 and projects a FFO I between 23 million euros and 24 million euros including already executed transactions

* 2017 outlook: rental income is expected to grow to 42 million euros and 44 million euros