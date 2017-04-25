April 25 WCM Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz AG
:
* Testified 2016 results show profitable growth and confirm
preliminary numbers - dividend proposal of 0.10 euros per share
* First dividend of 0.10 euros for business year 2016
envisaged
* FFO I for 2017 between 23.0 million and 24.0 million euros
projected including recently closed transactions
* Plans to continue with its portfolio expansion in 2017 and
projects a FFO I between 23 million euros and 24 million euros
including already executed transactions
* 2017 outlook: rental income is expected to grow to 42
million euros and 44 million euros
