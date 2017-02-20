Feb 20 WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG:

* Acquires retail asset through issuance of a mandatory convertible above NAV and current stock-market price

* Purchase price is financed amongst others, through a mandatory convertible with a conversion price of 2.90 euros ($3.08) per share

* Acquisition of a retail centre with rental space of around 12,300 square metres Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9429 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)