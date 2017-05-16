Russia's VTB has exposure to Azerbaijan Railways, exec says
LONDON, June 20 VTB, Russia's second-biggest bank, has exposure to Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), Yuri Soloviev, first deputy president of the bank, told reporters on Tuesday.
May 16 WDB BROKERZY UBEZPIECZENIOWI SA
* TO RECEIVE 1.7 MILLION ZLOTYS IN FORM OF DIVIDEND FROM ITS WHOLLY-OWNED UNIT, KRAJOWE BIURO BROKERSKIE SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 20 VTB, Russia's second-biggest bank, has exposure to Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), Yuri Soloviev, first deputy president of the bank, told reporters on Tuesday.
June 20 Indian shares ended slightly lower on Tuesday, as losses in financial stocks offset gains in technology firms.