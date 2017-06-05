GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, still on track for winning week
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
June 5 Wealth Minerals Ltd:
* Wealth receives positive geophysical results at Laguna Verde lithium project, Chile
* Signed LOI with Atacama Lithium Chile SPA in connection with grant of option to acquire additional exploration mining concessions
* LOI related to area surrounding Laguna Verde project; if option exercised, co's total land position there to be about 8,700 hectares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
* Friend of ousted leader S.Korea leader jailed for three years