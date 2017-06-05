June 5 Wealth Minerals Ltd:

* Wealth receives positive geophysical results at Laguna Verde lithium project, Chile

* Signed LOI with Atacama Lithium Chile SPA in connection with grant of option to acquire additional exploration mining concessions

* LOI related to area surrounding Laguna Verde project; if option exercised, co's total land position there to be about 8,700 hectares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: