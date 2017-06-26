June 26 Weatherford International Plc
* Weatherford announces private offering of $250 million of
senior notes
* Weatherford International Plc - Launch of a private
offering of an additional $250 million aggregate principal
amount of its 9.875% senior notes due 2024
* Weatherford International Plc - New notes will have
identical terms, other than issue date, as initial notes
* Weatherford International Plc - New notes and initial
notes will be treated as a single class of securities under
indenture governing notes
* Weatherford-new notes to be issued as additional
securities under indenture pursuant to which weatherford bermuda
issued $540 million of 9.875% senior notes due 2024
* Weatherford International - Purpose of offering is to
repay amounts outstanding under co's revolving credit facility,
give co additional liquidity throughout 2017
