BRIEF-Precision Camshafts gets global contract from Ford for delivery of 8 mln camshafts
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
March 6 Weatherford International Plc
* Weatherford appoints Mark McCollum as president, CEO and director
* Krishna Shivram will be departing as interim chief executive officer effective immediately
* William Macaulay has been appointed chairman of board of directors
* Christoph Bausch, Weatherford's EVP and CFO will serve as acting CEO until McCollum assumes role in permanent capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI