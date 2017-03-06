March 6 Weatherford International Plc

* Weatherford appoints Mark McCollum as president, CEO and director

* Krishna Shivram will be departing as interim chief executive officer effective immediately

* William Macaulay has been appointed chairman of board of directors

* Christoph Bausch, Weatherford's EVP and CFO will serve as acting CEO until McCollum assumes role in permanent capacity