BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 Weatherford International Plc:
* Weatherford International - CEO Krishna Shivram's FY 2016 total compensation was $4.3 million versus $4.9 million in FY 2015
* Weatherford international - former chairman, Bernard Duroc-Danner's FY 2016 total compensation was $31.43 million versus $15.72 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2ozxO82) Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results