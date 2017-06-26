UPDATE 2-Bank of England tightens credit rules for banks after Brexit resilience
June 26 Weatherford International Plc
* Weatherford International - In June 2017, company identified an immaterial error, with no cash flow impact, of approximately $28 million, net - SEC filing
* Weatherford - Identified error related to recognition of revenue with a customer, Petróleos De Venezuela, S.A.
* Weatherford International Plc - Impact of correction will reduce accounts receivable by approximately $28 million as of June 30, 2017
* Weatherford International says will correct immaterial error in quarterly report on form 10-Q for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2017
* Weatherford - Immaterial error resulted in overstatement of both accounts receivable & revenue of about $22 million & $23 million, respectively, as of and for 2016
* Weatherford says beginning Q3 2016, time expected to collect revenue earned with pdvsa exceeds contractual payment terms, represents implied financing arrangement
* Weatherford - Correction to reduce revenue, increase interest income by about $31 million and $3 million, respectively, for three and six months ended June 30
* Weatherford - Error resulted in overstatement of both accounts receivable & revenue of about $6 million & $8 million, respectively, as of & for 3-mths ended March 31, 2017
* Weatherford - Impact of error would have no impact on previously reported compliance with covenants under senior revolving & term loan credit facilities Source text: [bit.ly/2tabAPf] Further company coverage:
