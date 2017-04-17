BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 17 Weatherford International Plc:
* Weatherford International - entered into amendment no. 2 to amended and restated credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., other lenders, parties
* Weatherford International - co's unit also entered into amendment no. 2
* Under terms of amendment, total commitments under facility will be reduced from $1.38 billion to $1.199 billion Source text - bit.ly/2oQfQkL Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: