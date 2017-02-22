BRIEF-Shenzhen Ideal Jewellery to buy 25.3 pct stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 mln yuan
* Says it will buy 25.3 percent stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 million yuan
Feb 22 Webjet Ltd
* HY profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable $39.4 million up 269%
* Co has declared an interim dividend of 7.5 cents per share fully franked
* HY revenues from ordinary $124.8 million versus $74.6 million
* Increasing our EBITDA guidance for FY17 to $80 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces proposed privatization of co by united elite agents ltd by way of a scheme of arrangement