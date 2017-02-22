BRIEF-Harper Hygienics Q1 net result swings to loss of 6.2 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 6.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 33,300 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Feb 22 Webjet Ltd
* Roger Sharp, who has been an independent non-executive director since 2013, will assume role of chairman
* don clarke, a non-executive director will continue in his capacity as deputy chairman
* David Clarke, founding managing director of webjet and chairman will retire from board
* board has entered into a consultancy agreement with David Clarke for a two year period
* John Guscic to continue in his role as managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will buy 25.3 percent stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 million yuan