BRIEF-WebMD provides preliminary second quarter financial results

1 Min Read
July 24 (Reuters) - Webmd Health Corp
* WebMD Health Corp - net income for Q2 is expected to be approximately $18.9 million
* Sees Q2 revenue about $176 million
* WebMD Health Corp - revenue for Q2 is expected to be approximately $176 million
* WebMD Health Corp - net income for Q2 includes an after-tax expense of $1.3 million
* Q2 revenue view $171.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* WebMD health corp - adjusted EBITDA for Q2 is expected to be approximately $54 million, an increase of approximately 8 percent from prior year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: