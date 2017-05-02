US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after six-day winning streak
May 26 Wall Street opened little changed on Friday, coming off six straight days of gains, as investors took to the sidelines ahead of a three-day holiday weekend.
May 2 WebMD Health Corp
* WebMD reports first quarter financial results and reaffirms 2017 guidance
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.97 to $2.10
* Q1 earnings per share $0.30
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue about $170 million to $173 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $710 million to $730 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue was $154.1 milllion, compared to $158.6 million in prior year period
* WebMD Health Corp - WebMD reaffirmed its guidance for 2017
* WebMD Health Corp sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $49 million to $51 million
* Q1 revenue view $152.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $171.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $719.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pioneer natural resources co files for potential mixed shelf, size not disclosed Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qn9B5T) Further company coverage: