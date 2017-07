July 25 (Reuters) - Websol Energy System Ltd

* Says approved another expansion of 100 MW of its cell line capacity thereby making it to 280-300 MW

* Approved expansion of module line capacity from 100 mw to 250 MW with fully automated line of production for entire capacity

* Says board has approved formation of wholly owned subsidiary for business of roof top and EPC in subsidiary company.