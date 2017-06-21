Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 21 Webster Ltd:
* Entered into an agreement with commonwealth government
* Total consideration payable to Webster by completion of transaction is $78 million
* Deal to decommission lake Tandou irrigation system and sell Tandou's lower darling irrigation water entitlements associated with property south of Menindee
* Expects to record net profit on disposal in order of $36 million to $37 million, reported in financial results for 15-month period ending 30 Sept 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.