BRIEF-MTBC announces $7.4 mln public offering
* Medical Transcription Billing - intends to use net proceeds from offering, for repayment of debt, working capital and general corporate purposes
May 25 Wecast Network Inc
* Wecast raises $2 million usd in private placement
* Wecast network inc - entered into a subscription agreement for sale of 727,273 common shares of its common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 23 A fire that engulfed a London tower block killing at least 79 people started in a Hotpoint fridge freezer, London police said on Friday.