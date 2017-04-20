April 20 Wecast Network Inc

* Wecast Network Inc says appointment of Sean Wang to company's board of directors, effective April 14, 2017

* Wecast Network Inc says Polly Wang and Xuesong Song have both stepped down as members of board effective April 14, 2017

* Wecast Network Inc says board is currently conducting a search process and intends to increase number of independent director(s) on board