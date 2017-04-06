April 6 Wecast Network Inc
* Wecast Network- on March 31, co through PRC unit entered
into equity agreement with Shanghai Pulse Consulting Co Ltd -
SEC filing
* Wecast Network - pursuant to agreement, SVG WFOE sold, at
cost, its entire 5.88 pct equity stake in Guizhou Sun Seven
Stars Technology Trading Platform Ltd
* Wecast Network - will not recognize any profit or loss on
transaction to sell equity stake in Guizhou Sun Seven Stars
Technology Trading Platform Ltd
* Wecast Network - will still have access to RMB 80 million
that was previously raised for GZ for purpose of cost
reimbursement and other uses - SEC filing
Source text: (bit.ly/2nIAhMr)
Further company coverage: