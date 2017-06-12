BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 12 Wecast Network Inc:
* Wecast to purchase 51% of Nextgen Exchange Group
* Wecast Network Inc - WCST will pay no monetary or stock consideration for acquisition
* Wecast Network Inc - will buy 51% of outstanding capital shares in Nextgen Exchange Group from seller, Redrock Capital Group Limited and owned co
* Wecast Network Inc - seller has entered into a separate agreement with Delaware board of trade holdings
* Wecast Network Inc - seller will transfer 5% of total issued and outstanding stock of Nextgen to DBOT
* Wecast Network Inc- John Wallace will serve as executive chairman of Nextgen
* Wecast Network Inc - digital currency based products and index product trading is expected to begin in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.