WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 Weibo Corp
* Weibo announces receipt of a sapprft notice
* Weibo -became aware of a public notice issued by state administration of press, publication, radio, film and television of people's republic of china
* Weibo corp - company will also evaluate impact of notice on its operations and its administrative options
* Weibo - notice states that sapprft recently requested local competent authorities to take measures to suspend several companies' video and audio services
* Weibo -notice says companies' lack internet audio/video program transmission license, are posting certain content in violation of government regulations
* Weibo corp says company is communicating with relevant government authorities to understand scope of notice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.