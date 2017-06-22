June 22 Weibo Corp

* Weibo announces receipt of a sapprft notice

* Weibo -became aware of a public notice issued by state administration of press, publication, radio, film and television of people's republic of china

* Weibo corp - company will also evaluate impact of notice on its operations and its administrative options

* Weibo - notice states that sapprft recently requested local competent authorities to take measures to suspend several companies' video and audio services

* Weibo -notice says companies' lack internet audio/video program transmission license, are posting certain content in violation of government regulations

* Weibo corp says company is communicating with relevant government authorities to understand scope of notice