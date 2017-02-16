WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 16 Weifa ASA:
* Q4 revenues of 114.5 million Norwegian crowns ($13.7 million), up 17 pct
* Q4 EBITDA 27.7 million crowns versus 22.1 million crowns year ago
* Proposed dividend of 1.50 crown per share
* Weifa expects to launch Asan in Finland in 2017 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3331 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.