May 24 Weight Watchers International Inc
* Weight watchers to prepay portion of initial tranche b-2
term loans
* Weight watchers international inc says commenced an offer
to prepay at a discount to par up to $75 million of initial
tranche b-2 term loans outstanding
* Weight watchers -on may 24, 2017, company accepted offers
with a discount equal to or greater than 3.28% in respect of
initial tranche b-2 term loans
* Weight watchers -on may 25, will expend aggregate amount
of cash proceeds totaling about $73.03 million plus amount
sufficient to pay accrued and unpaid interest
