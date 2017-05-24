May 24 Weight Watchers International Inc

* Weight watchers to prepay portion of initial tranche b-2 term loans

* Weight watchers international inc says commenced an offer to prepay at a discount to par up to $75 million of initial tranche b-2 term loans outstanding

* Weight watchers -on may 24, 2017, company accepted offers with a discount equal to or greater than 3.28% in respect of initial tranche b-2 term loans

* Weight watchers -on may 25, will expend aggregate amount of cash proceeds totaling about $73.03 million plus amount sufficient to pay accrued and unpaid interest