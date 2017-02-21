Feb 21 Weingarten Realty Investors:
* Q4 earnings per share $0.34
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Weingarten Realty Investors - common dividends per share
increased 5.5% to $0.385 per quarter
* Weingarten Realty Investors sees 2017 core FFO per share
$2.37 - $2.43
* Weingarten Realty Investors - sees FY nareit FFO per share
$2.36 - $2.42
* Weingarten Realty Investors sees 2017 same property noi
with redevelopments 2.50% - 3.50%
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $2.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Weingarten Realty Investors sees 2017 same property noi
without redevelopments 2.00% - 3.00%
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
