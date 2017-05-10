BRIEF-Shanta Gold to acquire Helio
* Shanta to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Helio Resource
May 10 Weis Markets Inc:
* Weis Markets reports Q1 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.44
* Q1 sales $852.2 million
* Q1 comparable store sales, adjusting for new year's and easter holiday shift in 2017, increased 1.1 percent
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.