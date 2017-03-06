March 6 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc:

* Weisman Group Llc dissolves share stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc as of February 28 - sec filing

* Weisman Group Llc had previously reported a stake of 6.274 percent in Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc as of July 29, 2016