BRIEF-Uniqa says to pay 0.49 eur/shr dividend for 2016
* Approved a dividend of 49 cents per dividend entitled share for financial year 2016
Feb 22 Weiye Holdings Ltd
* Group is expected to report a lower net profit attributable to owners of company for fy2016
* Group is expected to record a decrease in revenue of about 40% and net profit of about 31% for twelve months ended 31 december 2016
* Lower revenue was mainly due to a delay of completion of certain property development projects
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.