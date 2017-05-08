May 8 Welbilt Inc:

* Welbilt reports solid first quarter operating results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 sales $328 million versus I/B/E/S view $319.9 million

* Reaffirming our full-year 2017 guidance ranges

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S