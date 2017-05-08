UPDATE 2-Third time lucky for Tabcorp as regulator clears $4.7 bln Tatts buyout
* Tabcorp forecasts full-year profit below market expectations
May 8 Welbilt Inc:
* Welbilt reports solid first quarter operating results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 earnings per share $0.04
* Q1 sales $328 million versus I/B/E/S view $319.9 million
* Reaffirming our full-year 2017 guidance ranges
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hybrid Air Freighters signs letter of intent to purchase Lockheed Martin hybrid airships