BRIEF-Regis Corporation appoints Andrew Lacko as CFO
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
May 19 Welcia Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to fully acquire Marudai Sakurai Pharmacy Ltd on Sept. 1 instead of June 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/3Tef5N
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as interim chief financial officer since February 1, 2017
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.