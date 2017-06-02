BRIEF-Haisco Pharmaceutical to boost Liaoning unit's registered capital
* Says it plans to boost Liaoning unit's registered capital by 100 million yuan ($14.62 million) to 580 million yuan
June 2 Well Lead Medical Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.15 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 9 and the dividend will be paid on June 9
* Says its unit Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will acquire 100 percent stake in jTAS Inc