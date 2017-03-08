WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 8 Wellcare Health Plans Inc
* Wellcare announces pricing of notes
* Priced $1.2 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.25 pct senior notes due 2025
* Says notes will be issued at 100.0 pct, and bear interest at 5.25 pct
* Wellcare Health Plans says notes mature on April 1, 2025
* First interest payment for notes will be October 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.