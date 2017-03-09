WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 9 Wellcare Health Plans Inc
* Wellcare health plans inc- expects additional interest expense and financing costs associated with new 5.25% senior unsecured notes due 2025
* Wellcare health plans inc- additional expenses do not require co to change 2017 guidance for adjusted earnings per share- sec filing
* Wellcare health plans inc - will incur a one-time loss on extinguishment of debt of approximately $0.36 per diluted share
* Wellcare health plans inc- one-time charge will be excluded from co's adjusted earnings per diluted share
* Wellcare health plans- loss of $0.36per share in connection with redemption, repurchase of outstanding $900 million in principal amount of 5.75% notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.