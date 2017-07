July 17 (Reuters) - WellCare Health Plans Inc

* Wellcare health plans says its unit missouri care inc signed an agreement with ssm health

* Wellcare health plans - agreement with ssm health provides in-network coverage to missouri care's mo healthnet managed care members

* Wellcare health plans - agreement includes, among others, access to community hospitals, services and facilities owned by or affiliated with ssm health