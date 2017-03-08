WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 8 Wellcare Health Plans Inc
* Wellcare health plans inc - plans to offer approximately $1.2 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
* Wellcare announces offering of notes
* Wellcare health plans - to use net proceeds of offering to redeem or repay $900.0 million in outstanding amount of its 5.75% senior notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.