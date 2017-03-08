March 8 Wellcare Health Plans Inc

* Wellcare health plans inc - plans to offer approximately $1.2 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025

* Wellcare announces offering of notes

* Wellcare health plans - to use net proceeds of offering to redeem or repay $900.0 million in outstanding amount of its 5.75% senior notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: