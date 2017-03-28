March 28 Wells Fargo & Co -
* Wells Fargo announces agreement in principle to settle
class action lawsuit regarding retail sales practices
* Settlement amount of $110 million will be set aside for
customer remediation
* Wells Fargo had fully accrued for amount of the settlement
at December 31, 2016
* Settlement class will include all persons who claim that
Wells Fargo opened an account in their name without consent
* Expects settlement to resolve claims in 11 other pending
class actions that unauthorized accounts were opened in
customers' names or that customers were enrolled without their
consent
* Wells Fargo & Co - "In order to move forward and avoid
continued litigation, wells fargo agreed to this settlement
notwithstanding arbitration clause"
* Settlement will include persons who says co enrolled them
in product or service without consent from Jan 1, 2009, through
date settlement agreement is executed
* Wells Fargo says settlement class will also include
persons who says Wells Fargo submitted an application for a
product or service in their name without consent
