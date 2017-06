June 5 Wells Fargo & Co:

* Wells Fargo announces new regional structure for Business Banking Group

* Business adds four new regions; announces new national industry group​

* New structure now includes East, Midwest, Mountain, Northeast, Pacific Northwest, Socal Nevada and Southwest regions

‍wells Fargo's Business Banking Group has moved from three to seven regions, with a banking leader appointed for each​