BRIEF-EastSideCapital drops negotiations regarding purchase of shares in brokerage house
* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT IT DECIDED TO CEDE NEGOTIATIONS CONCERNING THE ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN A BROKERAGE HOUSE
March 6 Wells Fargo & Co
* Wells fargo names Allen Parker general counsel
* C. Allen Parker will join company as its senior executive vice president and general counsel
* Parker will succeed James Strother, who will retire from same role after 30 years with company and 13 years leading law department Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT IT DECIDED TO CEDE NEGOTIATIONS CONCERNING THE ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN A BROKERAGE HOUSE
* Increased year-end distribution by 7.1 pct to 97.24 cents per share